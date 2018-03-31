School custodian arrested after holes found in girl's bathroom

A disturbing violation of privacy has landed a school custodian under arrest.

Police said they made an unsettling discovery when a series of holes were found in the ceiling of a first floor girl’s bathroom, a violation that is certainly upsetting for parents and students alike.

Investigators have named Michael Kremensky as the suspect.

They said Kremensky allegedly made holes in a girl’s bathroom with intentions of spying on Northampton High School students.

The 22-year-old man from Florence had been working as a school custodian since August.

He has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police said he is now charged with four counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

In a letter sent home to parents, Superintendent Dr. John A. Provost said, "We also inspected all other bathrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms in the high school. We found nothing out of the ordinary in those spaces."

If convicted Kremensky could face two and a half to five years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

