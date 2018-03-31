Crews responded to fire on Union Street in Springfield

Emergency crews responded to a working fire in Springfield Saturday night.

The Springfield Fire Department said the fire was at 306 Union Street.

Upon arrival, crews found a bathroom fire in one of the apartments.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Red Cross was at the scene to assist four residents.

There were no reported injuries.

Dennis Leger, spokesman for the Springfield Fire Department, said the estimated damage is under $20,000.

Springfield Fire Department said the cause of the fire was electrical.

