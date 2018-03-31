1 arrested in connection to Indian Orchard armed robbery - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

1 arrested in connection to Indian Orchard armed robbery

A Springfield man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery where one victim was injured over the weekend. 

According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, the armed robbery happened around 1:35 p.m. on the 400 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard. 

The suspect, who was later identified as 25-year-old Jovan Murphy, was arrested on two felony counts of armed robbery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. 

Further details about the incident were not released.

