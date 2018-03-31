Springfield Police investigating armed robbery in Indian Orchard

Springfield Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Police said the robbery occurred on the 400 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard.

Springfield Police spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, said officers responded to the robbery around 1:35 p.m.

There have been no injuries reported.

This incident remains under investigation.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.