Springfield Police investigating armed robbery in Indian Orchard

Springfield Police investigating armed robbery in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Police said the robbery occurred on the 400 block of Main Street in Indian Orchard.

Springfield Police spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, said officers responded to the robbery around 1:35 p.m.

There have been no injuries reported.

This incident remains under investigation.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

