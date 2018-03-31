Babies"R"Us closing today, Toys"R"Us websites and phones down

It is the end of an era for the Toys"R"Us kids.

Toys"R"Us websites have been shut down and now the Babies"R"Us in Holyoke closes its doors as of today.

It has been a staple hot spot for toys and childhood essentials for seventy years.

Generations of kids have looked forward trips to browse the aisles for the latest gadget or game.

However, today the Babies"R"Us in Holyoke shut its doors for good after the company said they couldn’t keep up with the competition.

Target, Walmart and Amazon were taking away from the company’s bottom line.

Toys"R"Us will now close all of its nearly 800 stores across the country, including its Babies"R"Us signature brand.

The company is considering selling some of its international stores.

There has been a noticeable decline in sales over the past five to six years

The company filed for bankruptcy back in September.

The Springfield Toys"R"Us location still has some time before they close.

They expect to shut down in May or June.

An exact date has not yet been determined.

