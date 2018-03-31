Amazon accounts closed without explanation

Many Amazon users are upset after their accounts have been frozen without notice.

Western Mass News reached out to an Amazon customer service representative, who did confirm that this has been an ongoing problem.

Local Amazon user, Trisha MacKenzie, told us she uses Amazon for everything from TV to online shopping.

MacKenzie said her account has been shut down for the past four days.

When she reached out to Amazon, they reportedly said it appeared that she had requested for her account to be closed.

She denies that ever happening.

“It’s very frustrating because you spend $100 a year to use it, and the other thing is they hold all your orders while your account is closed,” MacKenzie told us.

MacKenzie said because Amazon was holding her orders, she had to pay more in store.

“Anything you ordered, whether it be for Easter or I get diapers there, I had to go to the store and buy them and they're more expensive,” MacKenzie said.

Amazon could not confirm how many accounts are closed.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.