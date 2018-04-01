Police: Northampton woman arrested following pursuit onto Mass Pike

A Northampton woman was arrested early Easter morning after leading officers on a pursuit from Holyoke onto the Mass Pike in Springfield.

Lt. David Usher with the Holyoke Police Department told Western Mass News they were sent to Homestead Avenue and Rt. 202 just before 2 a.m. Sunday for a "medical call involving a female."

When officers arrived they spoke with the woman, but then she suddenly pulled away heading southbound on Homestead Ave. in her vehicle.

"While the officers were talking to her she took off," explained Usher, "The cruisers then followed to monitor..."

That's when the chase began. Police telling Western Mass News she did not stop for several red lights and continued driving into West Springfield before striking one of their cruisers.

"Just entering West Springfield she drove into the rear of one of the Holyoke cruisers, causing minimal damage," noted Usher.

But after hitting the police cruiser, police say the woman didn't stop, driving onto the Mass Pike headed East. Holyoke police continued to chase the vehicle for a distance.

"Around Exit 6 we called off the pursuit where State Police picked it up," Usher told us.

State Police representative David Procopio told Western Mass News they got the call at about 2 a.m. that Holyoke police had entered the Turnpike in pursuit of a 2010 Nissan Cube.

"...Female operator had allegedly almost struck a Holyoke Police Officer," he added.

After State Police took over the pursuit, they put spike strips down disabling the vehicle's tires.

"A trooper saw the vehicle approaching his location at a high rate of speed and deployed stop sticks near the Chicopee/Ludlow line," explained Procopio. After the vehicle's tires went flat, State Police activated their lights and siren, but the woman still "refused" to stop. By this time the vehicle was traveling at about 10 mph. "The female operator tried to evade the cruiser by crossing the median near the Ludlow Plaza onto the W/B side of the roadway," said Procopio, "After crossing over onto Rte. 90 W/B at a low speed, the operator lost control and went off the roadway into the woods where she struck a tree."

After crashing, the vehicle caught fire with the woman still inside. She was removed from the vehicle by State Police and taken into custody.

"The operator was extracted and placed under arrest," Procopio told Western Mass News. The Ludlow Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to "quickly" extinguish the fire.

Once she was placed under arrest, the unidentified Northampton woman was transported to a local hospital.

"The female had minor injuries, but requested medical attention," noted Usher. Following the police pursuit Sunday morning, authorities in Holyoke are expected to charge the woman. "Complaints will be filed by Holyoke Police and State Police respectively," Usher said.

In Holyoke she is expected to face charges including Red Light Violations, Failing to Stop For a Police Officer and Operating to Endanger.

No word what State Police have charged her with.

The case remains under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

