A breezy Easter Sunday with afternoon sunshine

It's a cloudy start on this Easter morning but aside from a light rain or snow shower this morning much of today will remain dry but breezy. A fast moving low pressure system could bring some light snow to the region tomorrow morning.

There is the chance for a rain or mountain snow shower early this morning near sunrise as a weak cold front approaches the region. Skies clear out by this afternoon and we have a decent day on tap with highs near 50. It will be blustery day with sustained winds between 10-15 mph with occasional gusts to 25 mph.

A quick-moving low will be passing to our south tonight into Monday morning. Some light snow will develop as we head into Monday, with timing between about 6-8am. The snow will not last long as it tapers off by late morning with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Any accumulation looks like it will take place mainly on grassy surfaces with a coating-2" possible before it winds down.

Yet another system is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon showers Tuesday and possibly a few wet snowflakes in the hills. We warm up Wednesday ahead of a cold front with highs nearing the middle 50s with rain. We turn blustery and colder behind the front for Wednesday night and Thursday.

