Police investigating suspect following multi-vehicle crash in Northampton

Police in Northampton are investigating a "suspect" following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Easter.

Northampton Police Officer Buzzee confirmed with Western Mass News that the crash occurred on Mt. Tom Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 1:45 a.m.

"3 car MVC and it's under investigation. Investigating a suspect," explained Buzzee.

Police say no one was transported to the hospital from the scene.

No word what the "suspect" is being investigated for. Police would not release further details to us citing that it was an on-going investigation.

State Police at the Northampton Barracks told us they did send cruisers to the crash scene to assist, but that it was a Northampton Police Department case.

