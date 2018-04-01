Emergency crews called to fire in North Brookfield

Emergency crews have been called to a structure fire in North Brookfield on this Easter Sunday.

Western Mass News has confirmed the fire with the North Brookfield Police Department dispatcher, as well as a dispatcher for Brimfield.

We're learning that the fire is located on Bradshaw Street and that mutual aid was called in from at least one surrounding community including the town of Brookfield.

Firefighters responded just after noon Sunday.

No word yet if anyone was inside at the time the fire started.

Details on the situation weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. As soon as more details come into our newsroom, we'll provide an update.

