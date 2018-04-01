Emergency crews responded to fire in North Brookfield

Emergency crews have been called to a structure fire in North Brookfield on Easter Sunday.

The fire broke out in a one-family home located on Bradshaw Street,

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire.

There were four dogs in the home but all were rescued from the blaze.

One dog was reportedly transported to a pet emergency room in Springfield.

Mutual aid was called in from Brookfield, West Brookfield and East Brookfield.

State Fire Marshal and Massachusetts Fire District 7 were also on scene.

There is reportedly heavy damage to the first floor of the home.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will provide updates as they become available.

