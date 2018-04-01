Fire crews respond to brush fire in Northfield

Western Mass News is following developing news out of Franklin county where an out of control brush fire raged earlier this afternoon.

The scene is now clear, but it did take fire crews sometime to contain the flames as they threatened nearby homes and property.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Northfield Fire Chief Skip Dunnell told Western Mass News this all began around 2:30 p.m.

Flames rose 5 to 7 feet, rekindling from an open burn yesterday.

Chief Dunnell said burn permits were shut down for today because of windy conditions.

This was evident as the flames spanned over an acre, threatening nearby homes.

"It was advancing towards a house on the left here,” Dunnell said. “Our initial attack was to cut it off from the house. We stopped it about 15 feet from the house. Then we had a wind shift and a change and it shifted up into the woods.”

The chief added that this area of Northfield does not have hydrants causing three brush trucks to be called to the scene along with tankers.

Mutual aid was also called from Vernon, just over the state line in Vermont.

The chief says this is not the way they wanted to spend Easter but when they're called, they go.

