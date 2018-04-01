Out of control brush fire reported in Northfield

Emergency crews have been called to an out of control brush fire in Northfield.

The brush fire is said to have been caused by a rekindled fire from Saturday.

Burning permits had been shut down for Sunday due to weather conditions.

Officials said they suspect no illegal activity in relation to the fire.

Northfield Fire Department received the call around 2:30 p.m.

The Vernon, Vermont Fire Department dispatcher confirmed with Western Mass News that they were called to the out of control brush fire.

Bernardston Fire Department said they sent a brush truck and tanker to Northfield to assist as well.

Northfield Fire Chief Skip Dunnell said there were no hydrants in the area of the fire which is why tankers were needed.

Officials said it was an active fight with flames five to seven feet high.

The fire has been contained at this time, with crews beginning to clear the scene.

There have been no reported injuries although the fire did come within 50 feet of a home.

