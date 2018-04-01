Amber Alert resolved for missing New Britain boy

The Amber Alert issued for the missing 11-year-old boy from New Britain has been canceled.

11-year-old Danny Maldonado-Medero had been reported missing on Sunday afternoon.

New Britain Police had said Maldonado-Medero was abducted by a male in a white van.

Maldonado-Medero has since been located.

Details on how Maldonado-Medero was located have not been made available yet.

