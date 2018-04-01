Road closed in Ludlow closed following crash

Ludlow Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on West Avenue Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to the accident located on West Avenue and Davis Street around 5:20 p.m.

The car reportedly crashed into a utility pole, causing downed wires.

Ludlow Police Sergeant Sean Knox told Western Mass News there has been no one transported from the accident.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time as police continue to investigate.

Officials said that section of West Avenue and Davis Street will be closed to through traffic until further notice as crews are on scene for repairs.

Western Mass News continues to follow this story and will share updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.