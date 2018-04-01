Clouds increasing tonight. Some light snow possible tomorrow morning

After a cloudy start this morning we saw a fair amount of sunshine this afternoon and skies will start of clear this evening before clouds increase overnight. A fast moving low pressure system could bring some light snow to the region tomorrow morning.

We will start off with mostly clear skies this evening but clouds will begin to build back in as the night progresses. Lows will fall back into the upper 20s overnight.

A quick-moving low will be passing to our south tonight into Monday morning. Some light snow will develop as we head into Monday, with timing between about 6-8am. The snow will not last long as it tapers off by late morning with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Any accumulation looks like it will take place mainly on grassy surfaces with a coating-2" possible before it winds down.

Yet another system is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon showers Tuesday and possibly a few wet snowflakes in the hills. We warm up Wednesday ahead of a cold front with highs nearing the middle 50s with rain. We turn blustery and colder behind the front for Wednesday night and Thursday.

