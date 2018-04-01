Wet snow for the morning commute followed by pm sunshine

After a nice weekend here we go again! There will be some snow to greet you as you leave the house this morning but the good news is, the snow will have a very difficult time sticking to paved surfaces so roads will just be wet.

A quick-moving area of low pressure will be pass to our south this morning. This system will bring a period of wet snow for a few hours. The snow will taper off around lunch-time with sunshine returning this afternoon. Any accumulation will take place mainly on grassy surfaces with a coating-2" possible before it winds down. Roads will just be wet for the morning commute. Any snow will melt quickly by this afternoon. Snowfall amounts will be slightly greater across Connecticut where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first half of today.

Another system is on the way for tomorrow and Wednesday with afternoon showers tomorrow. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40's. We warm up Wednesday ahead of a cold front as it become windy with scattered showers and even a thunderstorm. Temperatures will reach into the 60's. We turn blustery and colder behind the front for Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs on Thursday will stay in the 40's.

