One dead after single-car crash in Ludlow

One person is dead after a single-car accident early Monday morning in Ludlow.

Police said the accident happened on Center Street.

Sgt. David Irwin of Ludlow Police tells Western Mass News that the call came in around 2 a.m.

He said there was only one person in the car.

The occupant was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Ludlow and State Police are on scene investigating.

Center St. was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you the latest details as it comes into our newsroom.

