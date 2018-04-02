April snow causing crashes on roadways

State Police are reporting they've seen several crashes over the last couple of hours on the Pike in the Blandford/Lee area.

Western Mass News spoke with Sgt. Hamilton at about 9:20 a.m. Monday. He works at the Westfield Barracks on the Mass Pike.

Sgt. Hamilton told us they've seen, "3 or 4 minor crashes...lost control and have gone into the gaurdrails."

Luckily, no injuries reported to anyone inside those vehicles.

This has been on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the Pike.

So far the winter weather has dropped at least a couple of inches on the ground in many parts of western Mass.

Drivers should use caution when traveling on the roadways this morning.

Headlights don't automatically come on in this type of weather, and daytime running lights aren't going to allow you to be sufficiently visible.



Please turn on your lights!! #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/AoWowqt7wp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 2, 2018

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this April snow fall and as new details about how it's impacting our region become available, we'll provide an update both online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40.

