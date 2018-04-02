Northampton custodian accused of taking nude photos arraigned in court

A custodian accused of taking photos and spying on girls in a Northampton High School bathroom appeared before a judge today.

Michael Kremensky, 22, of Florence pleaded not guilty to four counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, related to taking photos of students using a girls bathroom at the high school, where he is a custodian.

Kremensky posted his $500 cash bail.

This all stems from a leaking pipe in Kremensky's work space, which is right next to the girls first floor bathroom at the high school.

Court paperwork obtained by Western Mass News show that investigators stated that it is likely Kremensky stood on a copper pipe that would allow for a vantage point of the girls bathroom.

While fixing that leaking pipe, workers noticed holes had been drilled in the drop ceiling above the girl's toilets.

Kremensky was arrested on Friday and released on personal recognizance on Saturday.

In a letter to parents last week, Supt. John Provost said that after the discovery of those holes, "we also inspected all other bathroom, locker rooms and changing areas at the high school. We found nothing out of the ordinary in any of those spaces."

Kremensky was placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation by the school, which is currently concurrently with the criminal investigation being carried out by Northampton Police.

We are told Kremensky has been employed at the school since August 2017.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for May 6. Kremensky now has a court appointed attorney.

