VCA Boston Rd. Animal Hospital to reduce emergency hours

Pet owners in western Massachusetts could be affected by big changes coming to an animal hospital in Springfield - at least for a couple of months.

VCA Boston Road Animal Hospital is reducing its hours and will no longer have 24/7 emergency care, leaving some customers worried about their pets.

Michael Patnaude has been bringing his dog, Alfonz, to VCA Boston Road throughout his cancer treatments.

"He is cancer free. We brought him here kind of middle of the night when he got sick," Patnaude said.

However. the veterinary hospital announced it will be reducing its hours.

It will no longer be open 24 hours a day for emergency care, at least for a couple of months.

"I don't really know where we'll go," Patnaude said.

VCA told Western Mass News that they decided to add more veterinarians to the staff throughout the day and will be consolidating emergency services from 8 a.m. to midnight daily, saying quote:

"This is due to a staff shortage, which we are addressing with our ongoing recruitment efforts. This change is expected to last until July, after which we anticipate returning to a 24-hour facility."

"Not happy. It's kind of tough because we come from Chicopee anyways, so we have to come across Chicopee into Springfield to get here," Patnaude explained.

VCA said that customer's should not worry about the care of their pets. They will have a vet on-duty until 2 a.m. every day and nursing staff are there all night to care for hospitalized pets.

"They've been great. The staff is phenomenal here. They're always excellent," Patnaude said.

VCA is urging anyone that needs 24-hour emergency care to go to:

Veterinary Center and Cancer Care in Windsor, CT

Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital in South Deerfield

"If you're a nervous dog owner, then it's going to be kind of tough to get up there," Patnaude added.

VCA is hoping the staff issues get resolved by July and the hours will go back to normal.

The new hours will go into effect next Monday, April 8.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.