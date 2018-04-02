Easthampton man accused of making explosive device held without - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Easthampton man accused of making explosive device held without bail

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
Nelson LaCaprucia, seen in court on March 29, 2018 (Western Mass News photo) Nelson LaCaprucia, seen in court on March 29, 2018 (Western Mass News photo)
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The suspect accused of making an explosive device found at his Deerfield workplace was back in court on Monday.

Nelson LaCaprucia of Easthampton is being held without bail after a dangerousness hearing.

LaCaprucia pleaded not guilty last Thursday to manufacturing a bomb found in his work station at Trew Stone LLC last week.

The 46-year old is being held at the Franklin County House of Corrections.

LaCaprucia is due back in court next month.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.