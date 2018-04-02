Easthampton man accused of making explosive device held without bail

Nelson LaCaprucia, seen in court on March 29, 2018 (Western Mass News photo)

The suspect accused of making an explosive device found at his Deerfield workplace was back in court on Monday.

Nelson LaCaprucia of Easthampton is being held without bail after a dangerousness hearing.

LaCaprucia pleaded not guilty last Thursday to manufacturing a bomb found in his work station at Trew Stone LLC last week.

The 46-year old is being held at the Franklin County House of Corrections.

LaCaprucia is due back in court next month.

