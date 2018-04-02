Police searching for missing bench in Orange

Police in one Franklin County town are looking for the public's help in locating a missing bench.
Orange Police said that that granite bench has been reported missing from the town's Memorial Park.
The bench was located in the center of the park, on the west side.
Anyone with information is asked to call Orange Police at (978) 544-2128.
