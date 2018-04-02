Jury selection begins for suspect in deadly Orange home invasion - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Jury selection begins for suspect in deadly Orange home invasion

Joshua Hart, seen in a 2017 court appearance (Western Mass News file photo) Joshua Hart, seen in a 2017 court appearance (Western Mass News file photo)
(Photos provided by Northwestern D.A.'s office) (Photos provided by Northwestern D.A.'s office)
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Jury selection has begun for Joshua Hart, one of the suspect's in a deadly home invasion in Orange.

The Franklin Superior Court clerk's office told Western Mass News that Brittany Smith's trial will begin after Hart's.

The two are accused of killing 95-year old Thomas Harty and severely injuring his 77-year old wife Joanna Fisher, who later died.

The incident happened back in October 2016.

Hart and Smith pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Officials say Smith's trial should begin around April 17.

