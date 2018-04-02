Grand jury indicts West Springfield Police captain following investigation

A West Springfield police captain is due to be arraigned on a grand jury indictment.

The office of Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey said that a Hampden County grand jury has indicted 50-year-old Daniel Spaulding of West Springfield on a charge of official position to obtain unwarranted privilege.

Authorities began their investigation into Spaulding after a referral from the Hampden County District Attorney's office and West Springfield Police.

Spaulding is accused of taking more than $1,000 from the West Springfield Police Department evidence room between May 2016 and May 2017

The investigation later found that Spaulding reportedly replaced all the missing money and returned the missing evidence bags, according to the A.G.'s office.

Healey's office noted that West Springfield town officials and the police department fully cooperated and assisted in the investigation.

Arraignment is scheduled for April 26 in Hampden Superior Court.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.