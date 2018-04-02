Winter makes a comeback with April snowfall

It didn't feel much like spring Monday morning when people across western Massachusetts woke up to find their cars and yards covered with snow.

The town of Wales got up to four inches of snow, which was something residents weren't expecting.

"[I] woke up went outside expecting a coating-2 inches and there's four inches of snow. It's New England, it is what it is," said Wales resident Bob Birchnough.



Luckily, when the snow fell, the roads were clear with the help of mother nature and public works crews.



"For the most part there's going to be no point in shoveling. It's going to be gone by tomorrow or the next day with the 50 degree weather we're going to get. I can't wait until its gone," Birchnough continued.



After a sunny start to April, the spring snow was not welcome.



"We pulled out the corn hole game to play on the lawn yesterday and now today forget it, put it away. Unbelievable," said Judy Fay.



There's one thing New Englanders can count on, if you don't like the weather, just wait because there's no doubt it will change.



"Spring is coming, it's going to get here. It's just taking longer than usual that's all," Fay added.

