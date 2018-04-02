MGM Springfield announces slew of job listings

MGM Springfield has added more than 1,000 job openings to their website.

This is the largest employment posting by the new resort and one of the largest hiring efforts in Springfield history.

MGM posted new openings for positions in fields ranging from food and beverage, to retail management and even carpentry.

Big changes are coming to downtown Springfield as MGM is slated to open its doors later this year and with that, a lot of jobs are coming too.

"I've been looking for a job, looking they heard a bunch more jobs, and it sounded like a great opportunity," said Andrew Zmuda of Springfield.

MGM Springfield has added 75 new job type postings representing more than 1,000 jobs to their website.

Zmuda visited MGM Springfield's career center located on East Columbus Avenue. He hopes to one day be a part of the MGM team.

"A lot of opportunity a lot more jobs for people just really help out the community," Zmuda added.

MGM Springfield's Director of Human Resources Jason Randall said to make sure you apply early. They are aiming to interview people in May or June.

"We've been recruiting, in strength, since early December. We have filled a lot of leadership positions. All of our pay is competitive to other employers in the region. Servers are a tip position, so they'll have a tip minimum wage and the ability to turn more income based on the tips and the service that they provide. Again, our cooks, very competitive to what our region's paying as well," Randall explained.

For a full list of job openings, CLICK HERE.

