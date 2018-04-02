Westfield woman unable to reach fuel provider after furnace breaks

A low-income resident has been living with a broken furnace for more than ten days.

It might be spring, but chilly and snowy mornings like today are still cold.

After many attempts to reach her fuel provider, the Westfield woman called Western Mass News.

It's been more than ten days since Deb Godbout has had heat inside her Westfield home. She said she called her fuel provider when her furnace started making noise nearly two weeks ago.

"I went to turn it on and it didn't kick in, so they came out again, Fuel Services, and again, I thought it was fixed and it wasn't," Godbout explained.

This cycle is familiar to Godbout, who said she receives fuel assistance from Valley Opportunity Council, an agency that, according to their website, is "dedicated to eliminating poverty."

"I'm low income like a lot of people," Godbout noted.

After making many calls to VOC, Godbout decided to get in touch with Western Mass News.

We even tried calling today, numerous times, to many different extensions and we still have not been able to get through to anyone.

"They're just impossible to reach at all for any reason," Godbout explained.

Back in January, Western Mass News met a West Springfield resident, who'd been living without a working furnace for nearly a year, after he said he too got the run-around from Valley Opportunity Council.

Western Mass News reached out to VOC about that story too and no one responded.

After that story aired, our viewers donated and installed a brand new furnace for Raymond Benoit, a retired veteran in his 80s.

Like Benoit did, Godbout keeps warm using electric heaters.

"It's just cold in here. I know it's spring and it's getting nicer, but during the night, it's cold. I do have a couple of space heaters, but they don't really do the trick and, of course, you have it running at night and you're nervous trying to sleep," Godbout explained.

During the night, Godbout has been wearing extra layers and snuggling with her dog, Abby.

