Parents react to allegations against Northampton school custodian

A 22 year old Northampton High School custodian answered to charges he allegedly took photos of a student using the girls bathroom at the school

Michael Kremensky of Florence pleaded not guilty and was able to post bail following his court appearance.

Parents said Monday that they are disgusted that someone would drill holes in the ceiling of a girls bathroom at the high school to spy and take photos of students.

Aside from the act itself, those we spoke with said that they are not thrilled that this custodian is out on bail following his appearance in court this morning.

Kremensky denies drilling holes in the ceiling of a girl's bathroom at the high school to take photos and spy on students.

Appearing in Northampton District Court on Monday morning, Kremensky pleaded not guilty to four charges.

"I'm very upset by that. I'm upset by this whole thing," said Sue Santoro.

Santoro said that she found out about today's court appearance from Western Mass News at Noon, that Kremensky is now out on bail after posting $500.

"When I found out he was out on $500 bail, that upset me," Santoro added.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, a pipe in Kremensky's work space was used to see into the girls bathroom.

A maintenance crew discovered holes had been drilled over the toilets.

Following further investigation, Kremensky went to the police station voluntarily, signed a waiver for officers to search his phone and computer.

Police said that Kremensky appeared to have cleared data off his phone and computer on March 25, but officers did find 50 thumbnail images - four showed students on or near toilets.

Kremensky was arrested Friday, released on his own personal recognizance, and was released on bail today.

Northampton's Superintendent of Schools John Provost told Western Mass News that two meetings were held for lower and upper classmen on the matter today and that counseling resources were made available.

Kremensky is out on paid administrative leave, which parents like Santoro said they don't agree with.

"I'm sorry for the person he took the pictures of. I hope they get a positive outcome from the judicial system," Santoro noted.

Just a little while ago, we spoke to Provost to see if the arrest and today's charges impact Kremensky's status as being out on paid administrative leave. He said he couldn't comment at this time.

Kremensky's next court appearance is May 7.

