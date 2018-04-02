Springfield Police arrest 4 after cocaine and $20,000 seized

Four people were arrested in Springfield after police seized powder and crack cocaine, a shotgun, and $20,000 in cash on Friday.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said police arrested 36-year-old Anthony Green, 27-year-old Latasha Downie, 23-year-old Latoya Smith, and 41-year-old Andres Candelario as a result of a cocaine trafficking investigation.

All four suspects were charged with cocaine trafficking and violation of a drug free park zone. Walsh noted police recovered 169 grams of powder cocaine and 89 grams of crack cocaine in total.

Ms. Smith is facing additional charges after Walsh said she failed to stop for police while driving erratically down Walnut Street. Walsh added detectives found crack-cocaine and more than $4,000 was found on Smith and Candelario.

According to Walsh, detectives found approximately $15,000 in cash on Ms. Downie. A shotgun, shotgun shells, cocaine, and other items used for drug trafficking were allegedly seized following a search warrant at Downie's home. She faces additional charges as well.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.