Chicopee woman meets Gronk while awaiting second heart transplant

A Chicopee woman's wish to meet Patriot's tight end Rob Gronkowski was granted on Monday.

27-year-old Lauren Meizo got the surprise visit from Gronk at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston while she waits for her second heart transplant along with a new kidney.

Meizo has been hospitalized for around 85 days.

Gronk spent around 45 minutes with Meizo where he brought her a signed hat and jersey.

A video of Gronk's visit was posted on the Brigham and Women's Hospital Facebook page.

To learn more information and to follow Meizo's transplant journey, visit her GoFundMe page here.

