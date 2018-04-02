First responders issue warning after parents pull 911 prank

An April Fools prank went wrong for parents who tried to prank their kids in Amherst.

Now, first responders would like to send out a warning for anyone who pulls a prank by calling 9-1-1.

Amherst Fire Chief Nelson said Sunday's incident was the first time he’s believes something like this has happened on April Fools Day.

Chief Nelson said a mother wanted to prank her children, but the situation turned very real when the dad actually dialed 9-1-1, instead of just pretending to.



Around 8 a.m. on April 1, a mom pretended to cut her fingers off to prank her children, according to Chief Nelson.

He said the dad was supposed to pretend calling 9-1-1, but he actually dialed the number and hung up when he realized what he did.



"Our dispatch received a 9-1-1 call but 9-1-1 hangup. Protocol is we see number and address you call back and send police to make sure everything is fine," said Chief Nelson.



Sure enough, officers did show up at the house and spoke with the parents and the children.



"Pranks are fun. Playing pranks around 9-1-1 is not. The best thing that's supposed to be for true emergency," Chief Nelson added.



He noted it also takes away personnel who could be responding to a real emergency.



"In a case like this, that particular car and officer could've been needed somewhere else," Chief Nelson explained.



The father told police he meant to dial 4-1-1.



Chief Nelson said they do get a lot accidental calls, mostly from children.

Some families will have 9-1-1 on speed dial and a child playing with a phone may accidentally hit it.

Chief Nelson said its always a good idea to have a talk with your kids about phone safety and the appropriate times to dial 9-1-1.

