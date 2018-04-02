State Police arrest 2 on cocaine trafficking charges in Deerfield

State Police arrested a woman from Vermont and a man from Springfield early Monday morning after they were stopped on I-91 in Deerfield.

According to State Police Media Relations, 26-year-old Melissa Burnor of Colchester, Vermont and 29-year-old Stephon Dawson of Springfield were stopped because they were driving in a Lexus which had the front driver and passenger windows highly tinted.

Upon further investigation, Burnor and Dawson were found to be in possession of cocaine, State Police said.

Burnor was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of class A, possession of class E, excessive window tint, tire tread depth, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Dawson was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and possession of class E.

Bail was set at $50,000 each.

