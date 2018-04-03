Officials to discuss water filtration systems in Westfield

Another meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night to discuss the ongoing water issues in the city of Westfield.

The meeting will address a $13 million bond request to provide filtration systems for the water department.

The plan is to further discuss this bond, which was requested to help filter the city’s water that some people believe is contaminated.

This, after three of four wells had to be shut off on the north side of the city, leaving residents wondering about possible contamination.

Back in the spring of 2016, two of the wells on the north side were shut down due to high levels of contaminants called PFC’s, which are found in many consumer products.

There is still a lot to learn about its effects on the human body— not all, but some studies have shown it can lower the chances of pregnancy, affect child growth and behavior, affect hormones and the immune system, increase cholesterol, as well as increase the risk of cancer.

But if approved, the $13 million would go straight to the water department, allowing them to put filtration systems in. The city council previously voted it down, but discussions regarding that will continue Tuesday night.

Many residents are pleading for this bond, like Kristen Mello, a co-founder of the organization WRAFT, or Westfield Residents Advocating for Themselves.

Mello told Western Mass News there are many residents with more questions than answers about the safety of their water. She says they’re also questioning where the city’s money is going.

"Ever since last week, my phone has been blowing up, my Facebook messages, from residents in town that are experiencing medical conditions they are concerned are related to the water contamination," Mello said.

Mello believes pressure at the federal level will help move things along. On Monday, they got that federal pressure from Senator Elizabeth Warren, who met with the city herself.

Their call was answered Monday night by senator Elizabeth Warren, who spoke with the city and its residents about the situation.

Westfield mayor Brian Sullivan has been clear his main concern is solving the water issues, saying Senator Warren has been a force behind making sure the city will be in the right position to receive assistance.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.

