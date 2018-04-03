Bright but blustery and cold

It's a bright but brisk and cold April morning. It feels more like winter than it does spring. The damaging wind gust overnight have eased. Gusts were up over 45 mph from time to time. Today will still be windy but not as strong. Although today will chilly, at least it will be bright with a decent amount of sunshine.

By the way, today is the Sox home opener. If you plan on heading to Fenway, dress warm. It will be blustery and chilly with temperatures in the middle 40s but at least it will be bright and sunny.

It will remain an active and cold weather pattern for the next several days with a couple more snow chances! Our next system arriving tomorrow. Wet snow will move in during the morning, likely after the morning commute with a coating to 1" on grassy surfaces with more in the higher terrain. The timing of the storm isn't great for snow lovers as the high April sun angle will prevent snow from accumulating leading to wet roads and minor accumulations on grassy surface. The snow will even change over to rain showers in the afternoon as temperatures come up into the low to mid 40s. Bottom line though, tomorrow is looking rather nasty!



We have another storm threat for Saturday but at this point it is looking as though it will pass out-to-sea. It will be chilly this weekend with highs in the 40's and overnight lows in the 20's. Sunday will be the brighter of the weekend days.

And we are not done yet, we are watching another coastal storm for Tuesday this to could bring us wet snow or rain.

