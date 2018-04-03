Damaging wind gusts likely later today and tonight

We have lots of changes to go through this afternoon and the story later on will be the wind. A strong area of low pressure is pushing into eastern Canada. This system will drag an active cold front through western Mass this afternoon with a a final round of showers, downpours, and maybe even a thunderstorm. The rain will end between 3-5 PM. It will become mild with temperatures reaching into the 50's.

The sky will clear later this afternoon as it becomes very windy! Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. A High Wind Warning remains in effect for all of Western Mass for this afternoon lasting through the overnight. Scattered wind damage with power outages is likely! The strongest wind gusts will take place from about 5PM to Midnight. With the threat of damaging winds Western Mass News has declared today is a First Warning Weather Day.

It will remain windy overnight as temperatures cool into the 20s and 30s by morning. The wind will slowly diminish after midnight. Tomorrow will feature less wind but it will still be blustery. Although tomorrow will be dry and chilly, at least it will be bright with some good sunshine. It will be blustery out at Fenway Park if you are heading to the Sox home opener. Expect sunny, windy conditions with temps in the middle 40s.



It will remain an active and cold weather pattern for the next 7-10 days with our next storm system arriving on Friday morning with another chance for wet snow. Wet snow will move in during the morning with a coating to maybe 2" on grassy surfaces with more in the higher terrain. The snow will end as showers and melt away by late afternoon as temperatures come up into the low to mid 40s.

We continue to watch a coastal storm that may bring us another round of wet snow by Saturday! And that's not the end of it! We may have a few more chances for snow next week as well!

