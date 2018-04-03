Forecast: Chilly with rain moving in this afternoon

We'll see some sunshine this morning but clouds will be on the increase with showers arriving this afternoon. Rain may arrive as wintry mix across the hills and Franklin County. Temperatures will stay rather chilly with highs only in the lower 40s and 30s in the hills.

Tonight will be damp with scattered showers and areas of fog as a warm front pushes through. Temperatures will be chilly, in the 30s for most.

After a cool and gray start tomorrow, milder air will mix in as the wind becomes gusty out of the south. A strong cold front will push through in the afternoon with a round of showers, downpours and maybe even a thunderstorm. Temperatures will briefly reach into the 60's before it turns blustery and colder for Wednesday night and Thursday. (Really colder through the weekend)



Although Thursday will be chilly at least it will be bright with a decent amount of sunshine. It will be blustery out at Fenway if you are heading to the Sox home open. Expect sunny, breezy conditions with temps in the middle 40s.



Our next storm system will arrive on Friday with another chance for wet snow and rain.