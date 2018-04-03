Showers and fog tonight; thunderstorms and gusty wind for Wednesday

Tonight will remain damp with scattered showers. Areas of fog will develop as a warm front pushes through. Temperatures will be chilly, in the upper 30s for most. There may be a few icy spots in the hills.

After a cool and gray start Wednesday, milder air will mix in as the wind becomes gusty out of the south. A strong low pressure will track to our west into eastern Canada. This system will drag an active cold front through western Mass in the afternoon with a round of showers, downpours, and maybe even a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will briefly reach into the 60s before it turns blustery and colder for Wednesday night and Thursday. Some of the higher elevations may actually see a few snowflakes as the system exits.



Although Thursday will be dry and chilly, at least it will be bright with some good sunshine. It will be blustery out at Fenway Park if you are heading to the Sox home opener. Expect sunny, windy conditions with temps in the middle 40s.



It will remain an active and cold weather pattern for the next 7-10 days with our next storm system arriving on Friday morning with another chance for wet snow. The timing of the storm will be very important as the the arrival time and snow fall rate will determine if western Mass sees any accumulations. We'll have a couple of more chance for wintry weather before we are done!

