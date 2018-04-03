Portion of South East Street in Amherst closed after crash

Amherst police have shut down a portion of South East Street following a crash that damaged a telephone pole.

The crash is in the area of 1618 South East Street, police said.

“Officers are closing the road down,” police confirmed.

At this time, it is believed the vehicle involved, which is possibly a truck according to police, left the scene. Police have not yet tracked down that vehicle.

It is unclear how long this section of South East Street will be closed.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

