Eversource looking for charging port vendors

BOSTON (AP) - Thousands of electric vehicle charging ports could be popping up statewide.

Energy provider Eversource is looking for proposals from vendors to deploy electric car charging ports.

The move is part of a five-year $45 million investment by the company in electric grid modifications to make Massachusetts electric car friendly. The focus is to place charging stations in places where vehicles are parked for several hours, like shopping centers and medical offices.

Eversource officials are calling the plan the largest deployment of electric charging station infrastructure nationwide outside of California.

The intention is to help Massachusetts achieve its greenhouse gas emission reduction goals specified in the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2008. The law calls for a reduction of greenhouse gases of 25 percent below the 1990 baseline emission level by 2020.

