Road closed in Brimfield after truck gets stuck

A truck in Brimfield became stuck Tuesday afternoon leaving a section of St. Clair Road completely blocked.

Now police are warning drivers to seek an alternate route.

The Brimfield Police Department made the announcement at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"St. Clair Road is closed to through traffic due to a boxed truck that has wedged itself across the road," explained police on their Facebook page.

No word yet when the road will be reopened.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.