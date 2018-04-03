Road closed in Brimfield after truck gets stuck - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Road closed in Brimfield after truck gets stuck

(photo courtesy Brimfield Police Department) (photo courtesy Brimfield Police Department)
BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A truck in Brimfield became stuck Tuesday afternoon leaving a section of St. Clair Road completely blocked.

Now police are warning drivers to seek an alternate route.

The Brimfield Police Department made the announcement at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"St. Clair Road is closed to through traffic due to a boxed truck that has wedged itself across the road," explained police on their Facebook page.

No word yet when the road will be reopened.

