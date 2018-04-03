Inspection of Springfield church serving as sanctuary delayed

An inspection of a Springfield church that is currently serving as sanctuary for a woman facing deportation appears to be delayed.

Last week, local clergy announced that they were allowing a Peruvian woman named Gisella, who is facing deportation, to seek sanctuary at South Congregational Church.

That prompted Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to speak out against the move and asked that the city conduct a re-inspection of the church and explore whether to strip the church of it's tax exempt status.

Springfield city solicitor Ed Pikula told Western Mass News that the land owner was made aware of that inspection last week, but an attorney asked that the inspection be postponed until Monday because of Holy Week.

The city's Code Enforcement Commissioner reportedly agreed and planned to perform that inspection yesterday.

"However, the Law Department was contacted on Monday 4/2 by another attorney and informed that no entry for inspection would be allowed unless a court issued administrative search warrant was provided," Pikula explained.

City officials have taken the matter under review and Pikula said that they will follow up with "appropriate action."

