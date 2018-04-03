Labor board finds merit to nurses' unfair labor allegations

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A national labor board says it has found evidence of illegal labor practices in a western Massachusetts hospital.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regional director has alerted Berkshire Medical Center that it has found merit that the facility violated the National Labor Relations Act. The board assessed three unfair labor practice charges over the course of the past year, including two that the hospital unlawfully threatened to interfere with nurses' benefits prior to their voting for a one-day strike, and failing to provide information on a health insurance program to nurses.

A spokesman for Berkshire Medical Center says the hospital arranged to continue its contributions during the strike and that it told nurses there would be no interruption. The cases will be assessed by an administrative court judge.

