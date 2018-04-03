Easthampton officials to discuss dangerous intersection

A dangerous intersection in Easthampton is up for discussion Tuesday at a city council meeting.

This follows years of documented safety problems, including dozens of crashes, at South and Main Streets.

It seems like everywhere you go in town, you run into someone who has a story about the dangers of this intersection, and tonight, city councilors will discuss possible solutions.

On rainy days and sunny days alike, the intersection at South Street and Main Street - where it turns into Route 10 in Easthampton - poses problems for drivers.

"It's a mess. I'm surprised there aren't more accidents than what there are," said Linda Gliniak.

According to a 2017 study by Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, there were 34 crashes at the intersection between 2010 and 2016.

"Many accidents over the years and you hear them. If we don't see them, we hear them because there's a definite crunch," Gliniak added.

Gliniak and her husband own Matt's Garage and Auto Body and have been in the area for more than 50 years. She said that it's time for a solution.

That's what the public safety subcommittee for the city council will discuss Tuesday night.

Two businesses at the intersection, Old Colony Package Store and College Highway Variety, have unmarked parking lots and the report finds the line of sight blocked, adding to the problem

Western Mass News reached out to both businesses and both declined an on-camera interview.

The report stated that volume at the intersection does not meet the requirements for a traffic signal, but there are other options.

Some of the recommendations include new road markings and 'No Parking' signs.

The meeting takes place at city hall at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.