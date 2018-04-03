3 people arrested in Chicopee following narcotics raid by police

Three people arrested in Chicopee following a narcotics raid by authorities at a residence on Leary Avenue.

The Chicopee Police Department reports they conducted the raid early on the morning of Wednesday, March 7th just before 6:15 a.m.

"...Our Narcotics Officers, along with members of our SRT Team and Detectives, executed a search warrant for 12 Leary Ave, 1st Floor. This came as a result of an investigation done by our Narcotics Officers," explained Officer Mike Wilk.

Police say while they were stationed outside the residence, they watched a male suspect and a female get out of a vehicle and go inside.

"As officers knocked and announced police at the front door, the suspect named in the warrant fled out the back door," noted Wilk.

But police say they were ready and waiting.

"Officers were positioned there in anticipation. As he was ordered to the ground, he refused, and began reaching into his waistband area. Officers were able to tactically take the suspect to the ground, and stop his movements, and handcuff him," Wilk said.

That suspect now being identified by police as Orlando Soto, 35, from Chicopee.

At about the same time officers also entered the front door of the apartment.

"As they began to clear rooms, they encountered a male suspect, lying in a bed in one of the rooms. As he was told to show his hands, he began moving under the blankets. As he did this, exposing his arm, officers observed a black handgun, within inches of his reach. They were able to secure the party, and the firearm, with no further incident," explained Wilk.

That male suspect has been identified by police as Isreal Jimenez, 18, from Chicopee.

Wilk says they found the following in the apartment:

"...Drug paraphernalia, including glass tubes with burnt ends believed to contain cocaine, cut straws and spoons with whats believed to be heroin on them, digital scales, a loaded black handgun, and 16 round magazine, 65 more baggies of heroin, as well as numerous rounds of ammunition, holsters and packaging materials used for heroin."

Jimenez is facing multiple charges including Possession of a a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession w/intent to Distribute Class A (Heroin), Possession of Ammunition w/out FID, Possession of a Class B Drug (Cocaine), and Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm near a minor."

As far as suspect Soto, police allege he had, "60 White Envelopes, containing whats believed to be Heroin on him, as well as several empty envelopes, and $540 cash."

He's being being charged with 3 Active Arrests Warrants, Resisting Arrest, and Possession w/intent to Distribute Class A (Heroin) Subsequent Offense.

The female seen entering the residence was also arrested by police. She's been identified as 35-year-old, Edith Narvaez, also from Chicopee and is facing 3 charges including Possession of a Class A Drug (Heroin), Possession of a Class B Drug (Cocaine), and Mandated 51A Child Welfare Report.

"All 3 were transported to our PD and processed," noted Wilk.

The trio were then taken to court for arraignment.

