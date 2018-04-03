'Shelter-in-place' lifted at Pathfinder Regional

A former student caused a security scare at a Hampden County school today.

Supt. Gerald Paist of Pathfinder Regional in Palmer told Western Mass News that around 11:45 a.m. today, someone - who turned out to be a former student - entered the front door of the building and dropped off some athletic equipment for a sibling.

That person then left, came back, and went downstairs to the cafeteria to see that sibling.

Paist explained that not everyone recognized the person as a former student and there was some concern about someone still being in the building.

As a result, and out of what Paist called "an abundance of caution," a shelter-in-place was ordered and police arrived a short time later.

The school's IT director scanned surveillance video for someone wearing what that individual was wearing.

"Shortly thereafter, the current student was located in the office talking to his older brother who was allegedly at a local mechanic and no longer in the school," Paist noted.

Authorities confirmed that information and the shelter-in-place was lifted around 12:05 p.m.

"The administration met at the end of the day to review the incident. While it was a "false alarm," it was a useful drill that provided valuable information," Paist said.

