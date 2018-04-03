Chicopee Police investigating storage unit break-ins

Police are investigating after items were stolen from several self-storage units in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that on Wednesday, March 28, police responded to a report of several storage units having been broken into at Sheridan Street Storage.

Investigators found that some of the items stolen include a motorcycle, ATV, dirtbikes, helmets, and leather jackets.

Police have released surveillance photos of persons of interest in hope that members of the public may be able to help identify them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

