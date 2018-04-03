Fuel assistance program cites phone issues for delayed response

We're now hearing from the fuel assistance program that a Westfield woman has been unable to reach after her furnace broke.

Deb Godbout has been living with a broken furnace for more than ten days.

She told Western Mass News she receives fuel assistance from Valley Opportunity Council and hasn't been able to reach them about getting help with replacing the system.

A VOC spokesperson said that there has been communication issues because their phone system doesn't always connect the caller to the right person and the manager in charge is away at a conference.

VOC added that they are working on the phone response issue and they would have been available to respond had their system worked.

They said that one reason for the delay in fixing or replacing the furnace is federal guidelines require three quotes from vendors, which takes at least a week.

VOC noted that they generally pay for the space heaters and the utility cost in those instances.

