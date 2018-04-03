Additional charges filed following Chicopee road rage incident

A Springfield man is facing more charges following his arrest late last week.

On Friday, police arrested 28-year-old Dwayne Howlette of Springfield after what police said began as a road rage incident after he allegedly fired a gunshot at another vehicle, then fled from Chicopee to Holyoke.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that following that incident, the vehicle was impounded and on Monday, a search warrant was executed on the car.

During that search, investigators reportedly seized approximately 400 bags of what is believed to be heroin, nine freezer bags of what is believed to be marijuana, a spent shell casing, three cell phones and $7,460 in cash.

Howlette is now facing additional charges of possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroin) and possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug (marijuana).

No injuries were reported in last Friday's incident.

