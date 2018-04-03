Chicopee police seek to find missing 65-year-old man

Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help to find a 65-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, John Wozniak was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt in the area of Old Field Road on March 31.

Wozniak is described as being 5'3'' tall and weighs 175 pounds. Wilk said Wozniak's family is very concerned about him.

Anyone who sees Wozniak or knows where he is should contact Chicopee detectives by calling 413-594-1740.

